The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Macs Relaxed wins again in Devonport for Michael Trinder

By Colin McNiff
September 19 2023 - 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Tinder and Brendon McCoull discuss tactics at Spreyton.
Michael Tinder and Brendon McCoull discuss tactics at Spreyton.

Michael Trinder says he needs to re-evaluate his thoughts on Macs Relaxed after he scored his third win in a row, taking out the BM64 (1650m) in Devonport on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.