Rocherlea man threatened to punch his mother in the head

A Rocherlea man who threatened to punch his mother in the head a week after he received a 14 day suspended jail sentence will spend six weeks in jail.
Justin Kevin Pearce, 34, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a breach of a restraint order on September 15.
Police prosecutor Lauren Binns said that Pearce was at the complainant's house and told her if she did not take him to the city he would break her belongings.
"At 12pm the complainant drove him into the city and he asked the complainant to call his father and the complainant refused," Ms Binns said.
"The defendant threatened to punch her in the head and started to throw his arms around in the car."
At 1pm he returned to the residence with six stubbies which he consumed before banging on the doors and windows trying to gain entry.
He was arrested and detained for court.
Ms Binns said the 14 day suspended sentence was imposed on September 7 2023.
Defence lawyer Tom Hallett said Peare struggled with substance and alcohol abuse issues and also with regulating his emotions.
He said it was a volatile situation living with his mother.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Pearce breached the restraint order by threatening her and threatening damage her property.
"You record is a poor one and you have received imprisonment in years gone by," he said.
"You received a suspended sentence only eleven days ago."
Mr Brown activated the 14 days suspended sentence and imposed a further four week term.
