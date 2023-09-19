The Examiner
Justin Kevin Pearce learns his fate in Launceston court after threatening mother

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated September 19 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:12pm
Rocherlea man threatened to punch his mother in the head
A Rocherlea man who threatened to punch his mother in the head a week after he received a 14 day suspended jail sentence will spend six weeks in jail.

