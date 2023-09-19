General practitioner trainees have taken up their postings at Tasmanian medical centres under an joint government initiative to boost GP numbers in regional areas.
Trainees have been placed at clinics in Deloraine, Burnie, Swansea and Hobart under a pilot program, supported by $12.9 million from the state and federal governments.
As part of the pilot, GP trainees have the choice of being employed by the Tasmanian Government throughout their training rotations.
Through a single contract and employer throughout their training, GPs receive the same salary and leave entitlements - including annual leave, parental leave and sick leave - as their hospital-based peers.
Health Minister Guy Barnett on Tuesday said the initiative made specialisation in general practice a financially attractive prospect to doctors over hospital work.
"The innovative model is about encouraging more medical practitioners to become GPs by providing job security throughout their training while also strengthening Tasmania's rural and regional workforce in the long term," he said.
"Importantly, boosting the numbers of rural and regional doctors will strengthen our communities and help more Tasmanians get the healthcare they need, when and where they need it."
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said the program would made it easier for Tasmanians to see a GP closer to home.
Deloraine Medical Centre general practitioner Aaron Hawkins said he was excited to be part of the Single Employer Model initiative.
"Deloraine and lots of our rural communities are really passionate about training junior doctors coming through to become GPs and rural generalists," he said.
