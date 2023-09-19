The Examinersport
Prospect High girls play in their first Hawks Cup grand final

By Brian Allen
September 19 2023 - 4:30pm
Prospect High School girls' team battled hard in their first Hawks Cup grand final before falling 9.12 (66) to 0.0 (0) to Clarence High School at UTAS Stadium on Wednesday.

