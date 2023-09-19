Prospect High girls play in their first Hawks Cup grand final

Prospect High School girls' team battled hard in their first Hawks Cup grand final before falling 9.12 (66) to 0.0 (0) to Clarence High School at UTAS Stadium on Wednesday.
The girls' gala day which only started in recent years, featured students across Year 9 and 10.
Prospect defeated Devonport High in the tri-series rounds before progressing to the big dance.
Coach Chris Cheek said it was a great opportunity for the players.
"The Prospect girls have never won a grand final locally, they've never been able to represent the North like this," he said.
"So it's a fantastic opportunity and a lot of our girls are not club footballers - they're girls interested in having a game and came along and fitted in really well.
"The series for both us and Devonport goes to show what you can come up against with the girls that have played their whole life.
"Clarence were just absolutely fantastic to watch, the way they moved the ball."
Jolie Richardson was awarded Prospect's best player for the series.
"Jolie is a superstar full-back," Cheek said.
"She doesn't stray far from the goal square but she takes on one of their best players every single week and does a fantastic job.
"Particularly with three games over a three-hour period, it was hard work.
"And all the girls really felt that - for all the teams to be playing that much footy that quick.
"So for us against Clarence, with the relentless pressure down there, she did an amazing job."
Cheek said Prospect won their first Northern High Schools Sports Association title - a tight win against Queechy High - to qualify for the Hawks Cup finals.
The matches featured 20-minute halves.
Results:
The boys' gala day is at UTAS Stadium on Wednesday from 10.30am to 2.30pm.
Fixture:
