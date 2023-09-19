The road to becoming Tasmania's best player has been full of potholes for Sam Siggins.
Adding a third Alastair Lynch Medal to his two media-voted player of the year awards in the same season he inspired Tasmania to a memorable rep victory puts the Lauderdale gun head and shoulders above his peers.
But the 29-year-old attributed the major setbacks of a curtailed AFL career and sudden change of State League clubs to helping him reach such heights.
"That was a period of my life where I probably wasn't in the right frame of mind," he said.
"I was making decisions without really thinking about it and (when) I look back on it, I was quite immature.
"I think those times made me better for now. I feel like I'm in a really good headspace. I feel like I've matured and everything in my life at the moment is going really great."
Drafted to the Crows in 2012, Siggins never played a senior game and landed in more turmoil upon leaving the AFL system for personal reasons three years later.
Returning to his childhood club, Siggins had a falling out at Lauderdale and attributed the Bombers' Eastern Shore arch-rivals Clarence with resurrecting his footy career.
He spent a season and a half at the Kangaroos before heading to Geelong's VFL side and eventually returning home to the Bombers in 2019.
Four year later, Siggins delivered a superb 2023 season, dominating the league's individual accolades despite the Bombers only winning six games.
He credited coach Allen Christensen for his new-found belief as well as wife Madeline and daughter Ayla for putting things into perspective.
"I don't think I can play the footy I play without my wife and my family," he said.
"She obviously looks after our daughter every time I'm at training or when I'm out doing football commitments and I don't think you can do that without having a supportive partner.
"To have these highs is great but all of the lows that we've gone through over the last 10 years have really made us stronger and we've been through a lot of adversity together.
"The support that I have from not just her but my whole family, they've supported me through so much and to get some reward over the last few years has been great."
Siggins won the Lynch Medal by five votes ahead of North Launceston's Ben Simpson, averaging 33.8 disposals and even finishing fifth in the league's hit-outs.
However, he said team success remains paramount.
The Bombers have not held the TSL premiership cup since the competition started in 2009, falling to North Launceston in the 2017, '18 and '19 grand finals.
"It's something we'll hopefully give it a full crack next year and hopefully we can get it done but there's a long way to go," he said.
"We didn't make finals this year and we've got to get our list right but I feel like our younger players really developed this year and it's going to have some good stead for next season."
He elaborated on their list situation, with the club having a strong top tier of established and experienced players before a "bit of a gap" down to their young guns.
The Bombers are hoping to fill that gap with some strong recruiting heading into the final season of the competition.
"If we can fill that gap I think it'll help us because you can see from years gone by, especially North Launnie and Launnie, they've got players that play their role and obviously that can help you win a premiership."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.