Risdon Prison inmate charged with attempted murder

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated September 19 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:49pm
A prisoner-on-prisoner assault has led to an attempted murder charge.
Police have charged a 28-year-old man with attempted murder following an incident at Risdon Prison on Saturday.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

