St Giles (named after the patron saint for the disabled) has been providing disability support services to Tasmanians since we were established in response to the polio pandemic in 1937.
Initially established in Launceston, we were formed with the support of 10,000 pounds (a massive amount of money at the time) raised from the Northern Tasmanian community.
These days, we are a dynamic, state-wide organisation with offices in Hobart, Launceston and Burnie. We are recognised as leaders in early childhood behaviour intervention programs, leaders in autism services, and have a national reputation for innovation and excellence in paediatric allied health services.
Our teams of physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, psychologists, clinical care and disability support workers are regarded as among the very best in the field.
We current employ around 360 people assisting almost 3000 people annually, the majority of whom (approximately 70 per cent) are children aged 0-6 years.
The unique value of St. Giles to Tasmania is the wealth of experience and understanding the organisation has of the disability journey - from diagnosis at birth to lifelong, health, lifestyle and living options.
Without doubt, there is no Tasmanian institution that understands disability as strongly as St. Giles does.
Ten years ago, St. Giles was a founding member of Tasmania's National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Taskforce, charged with investigating the impact of the then proposed scheme on participants and providers. And, in July 2014, Tasmania and St. Giles were part of the first NDIS trial for young people aged 15 to 24 years.
Today, we are one of the State's biggest NDIS providers, supporting one in five Tasmanians with NDIS plans.
Importantly, we also provide support to more than 1300 children statewide who need support but don't have an NDIS plan, providing physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology, developmental assessments and paediatric rehabilitation services.
In our 85th year and 10 years into the NDIS, St. Giles, and the people we support, have experienced momentous change.
It is well known that the disability sector is under severe pressure with spiralling costs, increasing participant numbers and a national funding model for the NDIS which isn't currently fit for purpose. This has seen other respected disability service providers such as Anglicare, with 420 participants and 220 staff, exit the disability services market.
St Giles is not immune from these pressures, and we working hard to ensure that we can continue to support Tasmanians, and especially young Tasmanians. For example, we recently re-acquired our original home, the old Newstead Heights School (65a Amy Road) from the State Government and have plans to transform it into a multi-disciplinary community health hub.
Along with other actions we are taking, this will help future-proof our business model, and ensure that we are able to continue to support young Tasmanians for at least another 85 years to come.
- Honni Pitt is the CEO of St. Giles.
