The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: St Giles here to provide disability support services for the long haul

By Honni Pitt, St. Giles Ceo
September 20 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CEO of St. Giles, Honni Pitt.
CEO of St. Giles, Honni Pitt.

St Giles (named after the patron saint for the disabled) has been providing disability support services to Tasmanians since we were established in response to the polio pandemic in 1937.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.