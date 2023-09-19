Wading through bureaucracy can be no easy feat but a travelling mobile service is hoping to help.
Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre Blue Gum will be travelling through northern Tasmania offering easy access to a range of government services.
Those include Medicare, Centrelink, National Disability Insurance Scheme, and Department of Veterans' Affairs services.
The range of help available includes centrelink claims, medicare registrations and accessing online services. Information about the National Disability Insurance Scheme and Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services will also be at hand.
The 20 tonne trucks are operated by staff from Services Australia.
Workers have experience with regional and rural Australians and are offering face-to-face service and tailored support.
The Blue Gum will visit:
Opening times will be between 9 am and 4 pm, except for Exeter, which will open from 9.30am.
