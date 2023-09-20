New research says the rate of hospitalisations for endometriosis is growing, as diagnosis rates mean one in seven Australian women will be diagnosed with the condition in their lifetime.
According to the latest report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), the greatest increase was seen among ages 20-24, with the rate of hospitalisations doubling between 2011 to 12 and 2021 to 22 (from 330 to 660 hospitalisations per 100,000 females).
Endometriosis is a significant health issue affecting women and girls, transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse people assigned female at birth (AFAB).
The condition occurs when tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the uterus (endometrium) grows outside the uterus, leading to inflammation, scarring, and pain.
Family Planning Tasmania chief executive Lalla Mackenzie said the historically under-recognised condition could affect fertility and lead to reduced participation in work, school, and social activities.
"These statistics from the AIHW show it's even more prevalent than we first thought, and there may even be more people suffering in silence with this condition than is known," she said.
"It's a debilitating condition that affects women and people AFAB, not only during their periods but can often affect their whole lives.
"It's so important to raise awareness of the symptoms of endometriosis so people suffering can get the help they need.
"No one should have to suffer in silence with this devastating condition."
AIHW spokesperson Katherine Faulks said the symptoms of endometriosis can vary from person to person.
"Endometriosis is a progressive chronic condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body," Ms Faulks said.
"Endometriosis causes inflammation and scarring, which can lead to painful adhesions joining together pelvic organs that are normally separate.
"Women may experience pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, bleeding between periods, abdominal bloating, fatigue, anxiety, depression, and reduced fertility, among other symptoms."
Ms Mackenzie said it is important for people to get help managing their symptoms to enjoy the best quality of life possible.
"Developments in this area means there are a range of ways to assist with symptom management," Ms Mackenzie said.
"But, unfortunately, as it currently stands, there is no cure for endometriosis.
"The gold standard in diagnosing endometriosis is through laparoscopic surgery, often called "keyhole surgery".
"The surgery itself can be difficult to recover from, often taking two weeks and considerable pain and can also have negative consequences if not done correctly, and create additional adhesions and scar tissue, leading to worse outcomes for the patient."
Ms Faulks said the data shows that women are being diagnosed with endometriosis at earlier ages.
By age 31, 9.2 per cent of women born between 1989 and 1995 were diagnosed with endometriosis, compared with 6.9 per cent of women born between 1973 and 1978 at the same age.
"This increase may reflect increased awareness of endometriosis among the general public and health professionals, leading to increased diagnosis and/or reporting of diagnosis among women born more recently," Ms Faulks said.
Ms Faulks said endometriosis was the 20th most common reason for hospitalisation among those aged 15-44.
"Diagnosis and management of endometriosis is complex, with an average of between 6 and 8 years between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis," she said.
"While hospitalisations in Australia are generally increasing over time, the growth of endometriosis-related hospitalisations was greater than that seen for all female hospitalisations between 2011-12 and 2021-22."
