A Tasmanian health insurer is offering new members up to $500 towards their grocery bill.
Not-for-profit St Lukes Health is giving out IGA gift cards as part of a new collaboration with Tasmanian Independent Retailers.
St Lukes' chief operating officer Darren Harris said he hoped the measure would ensure families could afford the basics without shrinking their healthcare options.
"We know people are finding the cost of living extremely challenging in the present economic climate, and we are determined to help in any way we can to ease that burden," Mr Harris said.
"Food insecurity is a rapidly growing problem for families in this state, ranging from having to reduce the quality and variety of food, to extreme measures such as regularly skipping meals.
"More than 86 per cent of our members are Tasmanian, and we understand that family budgets are just not stretching as far as many people need them to."
IGA Tasmania's head of marketing, Travis Allen added: "We take our role in the community extremely seriously and we know what it means to support our members".
IGA has more than 85 stores across Tasmania.
