As the Voice to Parliament referendum date draws closer, the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is looking to recruit temporary workers in and around Launceston.
Various roles available in the lead up to, on, and after the voting day in the areas of Norwood North and Waverley.
AEC director Hannah Brown, who oversees the operations in Tasmania, said she's hoping people will get involved to help deliver the first referendum in 24 years.
"This is a chance for people to earn some extra money, help deliver the vote for the community, and be a part of the first referendum this century," she said.
"There are a few specific areas where we urgently need people to register their interest to work.
"If we can't recruit people locally, we're hoping people from neighbouring towns may consider travelling a short distance to help give all Tasmanian communities the opportunity to vote locally."
Ms Brown said they're looking for staff who are good with people, have an eye for detail, and, most importantly, they need to be politically neutral.
"No previous election work experience is necessary, and full training is provided," she said.
"You do need to be able to take an impartial and neutral approach to your work. In keeping with the AEC's commitment to integrity, it's absolutely essential that people working on the referendum are able to remain impartial on the issue."
Visit the AEC website to find out more about the types of jobs and to register interest to be considered. If you need help, call 13 23 26.
