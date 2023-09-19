A field of 62 karate students from across Tasmania and Victoria contested the inaugural Launceston Open Championship at Scotch Oakburn College on Sunday.
Satori Karate Australia, in conjunction with Karate Tasmania, conducted the event across junior, senior and veteran kata (forms), kumite (sparring) and games divisions.
Junior events were a major focus for the tournament with girls' kumite 10-12 years, boys' kumite 13-15 years and mixed team kata the highlights.
Millie Brewer, Abbie Krause and Eliza Minster kicked off the day by narrowly edging out their Satori Karate Australia clubmates Max Fuller and brothers Martin and Patrick Ferrier for the gold medal in mixed team kata.
Chelsea Toncinich (SKA) shone in the girls' kumite 10-12 years, showing her best to defeat Brewer and Minster.
Orion Beattie (SKA) was equally impressive in the boys' 13-15 years kumite defeating Joseph Sculli from Victoria's Shito-Ryu Karate-Do International in a skilful round-robin battle for gold.
Victoria's Stephanie Gole shone with wins over Laura Wildsmith from Kimekai Karate Tasmania and Julie Wilson from Shindo Karate in Victoria in the female senior open and veteran kata divisions.
Michele Ciampa from Shotokan Karate Club Tasmania flew the flag for the Apple Isle by winning the male senior open kata title, from SKA's Aidan Thow and Keith Beattie while Bugeido Shotokan Karate's Peter Cross claimed the kumite title from Ciampa and Jeremy Anderson (SKA).
Tournament director Adam Minster was extremely happy with the event and the level of competition.
"It was a fantastic development opportunity for our up-and-coming kids in the 10-12 years and teen groups," he said. "I'm hopeful that we will see a number of these athletes competing in the 2024 nationals and Australian Open."
