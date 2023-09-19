The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens has re-signed with NTFA reigning premiers

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated September 19 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens in action during his team's grand final win at UTAS Stadium. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens in action during his team's grand final win at UTAS Stadium. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Rocherlea have already started their campaign to go back-to-back in the NTFA premier competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.