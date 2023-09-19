Rocherlea have already started their campaign to go back-to-back in the NTFA premier competition.
The Tigers, who defeated Hillwood by 10 points in Saturday's grand final, have re-signed numerous players in recent weeks, including their star midfielder Jordan Cousens.
Prior to their preliminary final win against South Launceston, the Tigers announced the news on their Facebook page and said there would be more to come.
Brayden Pitcher, Lachlan Holton. Kaiden Cox-Goodyer, Ryan Maynard, Dakota Bannister, Cody Gardiner, Corey Cochrane, Corey Anderson, Braydon Bassett, Daryn Lowe, Jack Rushton, Sam Suter, Taylor Stone, Jake Smith, Jacob Hawkins, Luke Richards, Brock Jackson, Bailey Wells and Lachie Young were also among the names.
An ecstatic Cousens confirmed he would playing for the Tigers in 2023.
"Yeah, I'm going around again, especially now to chase back-to-back (premierships), that's the goal," he said after the grand final.
Cousens described the significance of Saturday's win.
"It's awesome. I've won a few now but this one's more special," he said.
"Whereas the other years, I was a bit younger and just riding the coattails of the leaders and now I'm one of the leaders - it was pretty special."
He said he was thrilled for the players who hadn't won a Tigers senior premiership before.
"I'm super happy for them. They just they deserve it. We've been knocking on the door for probably four or five years since we lost to Hillwood last time at Invermay Park (in the 2019 finals)," he said.
In a special moment, Cousens was the player that hit up Josh Holton, before the full-forward kicked his 1000th career goal.
"The boys were talking about it when we knew he was coming to 1000. Everyone wanted to kick him his 1000th goal so I'm happy it was me," he said.
"He's a great player, he's awesome. He's never about himself. He's always for the team, a really quiet operator and just a superstar."
Cousens felt Holton's milestone goal changed the game.
"100 per cent, the boys got around each other and it gave us belief because we were on the ropes," he said.
"If they (Hillwood) kicked one more goal that could have been it and (Holton) just kicked the goal and it brought us back into the game."
Rocherlea were down by 30 points at quarter-time before executing a famous turnaround.
"That's how we play, we just grind it out. We knew we had a sniff (at half-time) because we had exactly the same amount of scoring shots," Cousens said.
"Then we came in half-time and that was the message from (coach) Josh (Ponting) that we just needed to knuckle down and get the job done.
"Throughout the week, there were whispers the third quarter was going to be their (Hillwood's) quarter and they were going to run over us and we were too old and too slow.
"And that really fired us up as well. We had plenty of motivation to win."
Cousens was among the competition's best players this season and was named captain of both the NTFA's official team of the year as well as The Examiner's side of the season.
Cousens also finished fifth in the league best and fairest and won the NTFA MVP award as voted by the coaches.
The grand final had its 'Cousens moment' halfway through the last quarter.
As was often the case during the season, he wound up his left boot and kicked a long goal.
Cousens spoke of what he had enjoyed most this year.
"Just winning with the boys. I couldn't give a stuff about personal achievements, I'm all for the club," he said.
"I've been around this club since I was a toddler and before I could walk. This is where I've always wanted to be and to finally reach this success again is awesome."
