The head of the state's small business lobby group has told a Senate committee that some people in regional areas would be reticent to conduct their banking through Australia Post as an alternative to a physical bank branch.
Hearings for a parliamentary inquiry into regional bank closures will take place this week and started in Launceston on Tuesday.
Across the country, Australia Post has stepped in to fill the void left by bank closures by offering additional banking services at its outlets.
Tasmanian Small Business Council executive officer Robert Mallet told the Senate committee that bank customers, and small business operators in particular, might have reservations of conducting their banking business with Australia Post over an established bank.
"They would expect high quality services," he said.
"It's their money they're dealing with. It's their livelihoods, it's their life savings."
"The consumers need to have confidence that the information that passes through that as a result of any form of banking activity remains 100 per cent confidential."
MyState Bank Everyday Banking general manager Claudio Mazzarella told the committee more of its customers were open to using Australia Post for transactions.
"We're actually seeing that a third a third of my state's transactions are actually done through Australia Post network," he said.
Mr Mazzarella said decisions, such as branch closures, were made in accordance with customer behaviour and trends.
"No decision is made lightly," he said.
"It's made on the basis of really understanding the data to make sure that before any decision is made, it is actually the right decision."
Mr Mazzarella said 77 per cent of my state customers were registered for online banking and more than 90 per cent of transactions are done digitally.
Face-to-face banking for Circular Head residents has to be done through an Australian Post outlet.
Circular Head Council acting general manager Vanessa Adams said ANZ customers were not able to make transactions through the outlet, however.
She said the shopfront struggled with capacity during peak hours as well, leading to prolonged waits for customers for both postal and banking services.
