Hearings on regional bank closures held in Launceston

By Matt Maloney
Updated September 19 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 12:53pm
Australia Post quite often takes on banking services when a regional community is left without a bank branch.
The head of the state's small business lobby group has told a Senate committee that some people in regional areas would be reticent to conduct their banking through Australia Post as an alternative to a physical bank branch.

