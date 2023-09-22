From the Archives: Pictures making the news September 18-24 2008

Pictures making the news this week 15 years ago:
Nick Paine and Robert Pill posed outside Princess Theatre to promote their show Diamond Nickers.
Tamar Athletics Club's Freya Wilson was named winner of the best female individual category for The Examiner's IGA Junior Sport Awards.
Maya Cunningham, 3, of Launceston, and Monkey braved the wind and rain in the Brisbane St Mall.
Ron Camplin's Kings Meadows garden was full of spring colour ahead of the Launceston Horticultural Society Spring Show.
Longford defeated Scottsdale in the NTFA reserves grand final at Aurora Stadium.
The Tasmanian Parliament, with all its verbal action, sat in Burnie.
