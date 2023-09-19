Scotch Oakburn have been making plenty of waves at swimming carnivals, winning five of seven shields in their region and then eight of nine at state level.
Head of sport Ali Foot hailed the achievement as "a tremendous display of teamwork, courage and collaboration".
After a dominant performance at the Northern Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools carnival at the Launceston Aquatic Centre, the Scotch team upped a gear at the statewide event at Hobart Aquatic Centre.
With St Patrick's College also landing the junior boys' shield at the SATIS event, it left the Southern schools empty-handed for the first time in many years.
Foot praised the dedication of the many individual and relay team winners in the 40-strong team including year 8 student Steve Hanson who set a new SATIS record of 26.66 seconds in the under-14 50-metre freestyle.
"Many of the students involved spend countless hours in the pool over their junior and senior years at the college, which as any swimming parent will tell you requires commitment from the whole family to achieve individual and team success," he said.
"The team and all the wins are fantastic, but the thing that made it so special was the amount of Scotch Oakburn students that put the team first and are happy to travel to Hobart to be a part of the mass carnival. (They are) supporting others despite only getting one swim in a relay and also swimming up an age group outside their own, as the SATIS rules stipulate that you can only compete in one age group on the day.
"This is what makes the event so special and the students in multiple events feel the support from their schoolmates."
Foot was particularly pleased for those students who were late call-ups to the team.
"These are the moments that really make you look back with pride knowing that a student went outside their comfort zone to fill in for a relay team when they assumed they would be sitting in class at that moment without the same pressure," he said.
"The other great part of the day is seeing the camaraderie between students from different schools that may compete against each other at state and national swimming events or are known to each other in different sports."
