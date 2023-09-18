Teenagers charged with aggravated robbery in CBD to face court

Tasmania Police has charged two teenagers over an aggravated robbery in Launceston's CBD on Friday morning.
A 15-year-old and 16-year-old will appear in court because of the incident, a police spokesperson said.
"Police were called to an incident in the Brisbane Street Mall about 7.40am, where a youth was allegedly assaulted and had property stolen," police said.
The victim reportedly received non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say investigations are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers via crimestopperstas.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.