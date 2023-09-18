The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Defence lawyer Grant Tucker said Zachary Newitt acted in self defence

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 19 2023 - 9:43am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jury verdict on Deloraine confrontation
Jury verdict on Deloraine confrontation

A Supreme Court jury took less than two hours to find a Deloraine man not guilty of two counts of wounding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.