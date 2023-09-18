Jury verdict on Deloraine confrontation

A Supreme Court jury took less than two hours to find a Deloraine man not guilty of two counts of wounding.
The 11-person jury found Zachary Lloyd Clark Newitt, 32, not guilty of wounding Khan Egger, then 18, and not guilty of wounding Waylon Tatnell on December 18 2021.
Mr Newitt was also found not guilty of an alternative verdict of assaulting both complainants.
READ MORE: Netball fixtures missing the target in North
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker told the jury that Mr Newitt was acting in self defence when he approached the two men with a hammer outside his home.
The crown case was that Mr Newitt struck the men with a machete.
Police did not search Mr Newitt's home or find a machete.
The jury heard that there had been a buildup of bad blood between Mr Newitt and the Egger family and their friend Mr Tatnell.
Mr Egger told crown prosecutor Verity Dawkins that he knew Mr Newitt, who had accused him of abusing his partner in an argument in a Deloraine supermarket.
The jury heard that Mr Egger said he was having drinks with his cousin Mr Tatnell, Chloe Perry and Zara Plumbridge on the night in question.
There had been an exchange of text messages and Mr Egger and Mr Tatnell travelled to Mr Newitt's home.
When they had been outside Mr Newitt 's home for about ten minutes came out onto the street and told them to f--- off.
Mr Newitt gave evidence in his trial saying he had waved a hammer at the complainants to try and make them leave not a machete.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.