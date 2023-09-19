Australia's largest miso manufacturer, made in Launceston, understands there's still more to know about the soy-based product.
Australian Miso founder Chris de Bono was one of eight Tasmanian recipients of the prestigious Churchill Fellowship, which will take him to Japan and the USA to learn more on his fermented craft.
"We're the largest miso manufacturers in Australia," Mr de Bono said.
"And usually when starting a business, for instance a brewery, you get to go to any number of other breweries to learn knowledge about a range of things on the industry.
"Because we're the only ones in Australia doing what we do, we don't have that opportunity here."
Visiting the traditional-makers of miso, tamari and soy sauce, he said Japan would provide the opportunity to the full journey from traditional artisan product to commercial-scale operations.
He will travel the Japanese facilities with a translator, but Mr de Bono said some of the technicalities could be lost due to the language barrier.
He said Japan had exported a lot of its knowledge to the USA, which has a range of miso makers of similar size to Australian Miso, and up to larger commercial sizes.
"So I'll be going to the States to get that deep level knowledge," he said.
The Churchill Fellowship encourages Australians to bring back their learning to benefit local communities and the nation more widely.
Churchill Trust chief executive Adam Davey said the fellowships were awarded to 'everyday' people.
"Fellowship recipients are usually surprised and humbled to receive this absolutely life changing opportunity," Mr Davey said.
"In fact, many recipients often suffer from a profound 'imposter' phenomenon because they're often quiet, yet highly passionate achievers who avoid the spotlight while achieving great things."
The Tasmanian recipients were Chris de Bono, Niamh Chapman, Andrew Denman, Anne Gigney, Scott Hardie, Jim Lovell, Shampa Sinha and Amanda Wilson.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.