A Hobart man will appear before the Hobart Magistrates Court on Monday, September 18, after being charged with accessing and possessing child abuse material.
The 31-year-old man was charged following a significant investigation by Tasmania Police's High Risk Child Exploitation team with the assistance of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (JACET).
The man will face court over almost 100 charges which took place over five years.
The charges include 79 counts of using a carriage service to engage in sexual activity with a person under 16, six counts of transmission of child abuse material, eight counts of using a carriage service to procure person under 16 years of age, two counts of using carriage service to solicit child abuse material, one count of possessing child abuse material and two counts of possessing child exploitation material.
The AFP and its partners are committed to stopping child exploitation and abuse and the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) is driving a collaborative national approach to combating child abuse.
Members of the public who have information about people involved in child abuse are urged to contact the ACCCE at www.accce.gov.au/report. If you know abuse is happening right now or a child is at risk, call police immediately on 000.
If you or someone you know is impacted by child sexual abuse and online exploitation, support services are available at www.accce.gov.au/support.
