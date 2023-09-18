UPDATE - 3.55pm, September 18:
Police say the Bass Highway at Carrick is now clear.
EARLIER:
Police have asked motorists to avoid the area as they respond to a crash on the Bass Highway at Carrick.
The two-vehicle crash was reported about 3.30pm on Monday, September 18 and police say no serious injuries have been reported yet.
Roads have not been closed, but motorists are asked to avoid the area and drive with caution while police and respond to the incident.
No further updates.
