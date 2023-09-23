Chair of the Tasmanian Australian Football Club Grant O'Brien portrays the calm and focused demeanour most people would want from a leader.
I know there is a long way to go before playing and coaching staff are chosen for our AFL team, but setting the club's culture from coach to player to executive is one of the crucial decisions the new club's board will only get one chance to get right.
At a recent lunch to introduce the club's new board, I asked Mr O'Brien if the club would choose the best coach, who is Tasmanian, or the best coach.
Mr O'Brien said his personal choice would be to find the best, most experienced coach.
"This will be one of the things our task force will look at, but if you look at case studies, you get good evidence. Look at successful clubs who all appointed people with plenty of grey hair," he said.
"Look at the Giants football club. The Giants appointed Kevin Sheedy as its first coach. He had plenty of grey hair. If you look at the Suns, they appointed a first-time coach. I believe the Giants' approach was better.
"Experience is one of the key qualities of a coach. It is also the same for executives.
"So yes, I'd be happy if the first coach was Tasmanian, but we will look for the best, most experienced coach as our first coach."
His answer showed the club should avoid getting caught up in parochialism at the expense of good decision-making. His answer was thoughtful and one which, if carried thorough, should start the club off on the right foot to success.
An experienced coach would be the best choice to lead Tasmania into the AFL because experienced coaches have typically spent years in the field, accumulating knowledge and expertise. They understand the game with a depth of knowledge invaluable to a fledgling club.
The new Tasmanian club will need to develop players, identify delisted players from other clubs who could bring the team success and build a team-first culture from the beginning. This is crucial for a new club building a team from scratch.
New clubs often face pressure and challenges as they try to establish themselves. Experienced coaches have been through various situations and should be able to handle the pressures of competition, media scrutiny, and fan expectations with composure.
An experienced coach has likely encountered different situations and can adapt their coaching style to fit the club and players' needs. They should be capable of making quick decisions under pressure and adjusting strategies as needed.
There are risks involved with starting a new club. Chief among them is the credibility to attract players, sponsors and fans. Having an experienced coach at the helm can lend legitimacy to the club. A club that looks set up for success from the beginning can attract talented players, committed sponsors, and loyal fans who have confidence in the coach's ability to lead the team to success. An experienced coach can help mitigate these risks by making informed decisions and stabilising the club's operations.
While hiring an experienced coach is beneficial, ensuring that the coach's philosophy aligns with the club's values and goals is also important. Communication and a shared vision are critical to a successful partnership. An experienced coach would have lived that and be able to provide the stability and fast growth the Tasmanian team will need to compete in the AFL.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner
