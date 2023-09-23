There are risks involved with starting a new club. Chief among them is the credibility to attract players, sponsors and fans. Having an experienced coach at the helm can lend legitimacy to the club. A club that looks set up for success from the beginning can attract talented players, committed sponsors, and loyal fans who have confidence in the coach's ability to lead the team to success. An experienced coach can help mitigate these risks by making informed decisions and stabilising the club's operations.