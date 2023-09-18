Trade students in Tasmania's Central North now have a dedicated space to learn automotive studies and advanced manufacturing.
The Design, Engineering, and Creative (DEC) space officially opened at Deloraine High School on Monday, September 18.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the facility contains a two-bay automotive trades area and an advanced manufacturing space for students in years 9 to 12.
"Specialised trade training facilities such as this are so important in regional areas to provide an integrated approach to teaching subjects with an industry focus," Mr Jaensch said.
"They enable school students to undertake education and accredited training in purpose-built facilities through programs such as Packages of Learning and Vocational Education and Training (VET)."
The DEC provides an engineering shed where students can undertake VET certificates in automotive studies and Advanced Manufacturing Packages of Learning classes.
Lyons Liberal Member Guy Barnett said the facility would benefit the Deloraine community.
"The Deloraine High School Trade Training Centre has been proudly serving the community of Deloraine, providing training to young people and adults in the areas of aged care and hospitality for many years," Mr Barnett said.
"The DEC will provide an opportunity to expand this delivery into Automotive and Advanced Manufacturing."
Launceston architects Design Intent, Tasmanian artist Mel McVee, and Spreyton Builder AJR Construct Pty Ltd worked with the School and the Project Working Group throughout the design and building process.
