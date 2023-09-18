The Examiner
New Design Engineer and Create facility opens at Deloraine High School

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
September 18 2023 - 4:30pm
Trade students in Tasmania's Central North now have a dedicated space to learn automotive studies and advanced manufacturing.

