Branch closures are likely to continue as more and more people shift online, the chief of the biggest Tassie-owned financial institution has said.
MyState Bank chief executive officer Brett Morgan said although his bank did not have any plans to further cut its own branches in the state, he said the trend towards closures in the industry would most likely continue.
"As a general trend, I think we will continue to see [more branch closures] over time," Mr Morgan said.
"For MyState, I think we have the branch network that is relevant to us.
"In the majority of cases, people are very comfortable moving online, but we are also very conscious that some customers are not as comfortable."
If submissions to the Senate inquiry into regional bank branch closures is anything to go by, there is some distress in regional Tasmania about declining access to in-person banking services.
The Inquiry, which is chaired by Tasmanian Senator Richard Colbeck, is holding a hearing in Launceston on Tuesday.
In his submission to the inquiry, Shane Power, general manager of George Town Council, said just one bank - Commonwealth Bank - remained in the municipality.
It has recently cut its hours of operation to 10am to 1pm, he said.
In another submission, Tasmanian Small Business Council chair Geoff Fader warned that Bendigo Bank's decision to close its bank branch on Flinders Island would leave the local community without access to cash.
"If this closure proceeds, as is the wish of Bendigo Bank, it will be impossible for Flinders Island residents and small businesses to obtain the ready cash necessary to sustain their lives and enterprises," he wrote.
A spokesman for Bendigo Bank said those Flinders residents who preferred to bank in-person could access services via the post office at Whitemark.
Finance Sector Union branch secretary of Victoria and Tasmania, Nicole McPherson, criticised the bank sector, which the FSU claimed closed down over 1600 bank branches nationwide between June 2017 and June 2022.
"They clearly don't want bank branches to exist anymore, because it's a means of lining their own pockets, but communities clearly need bank branches," she said.
"The role that bank branches are playing in their strategy is just getting small and smaller and smaller."
In its own submissions to the inquiry, the FSU has proposed that banking services be declared an "essential service", which could include forcing banks to provide minimum service levels, such as through fee-free ATMs.
It also recommended establishing a new code for branch closures, conducting community impact assessments, and implementing an appeal and 'right of review' mechanism.
A spokesperson for the Australian Banking Association said customers whose branch has closed down can usually access bank services via Australia Post.
"Consequently a fee-free ATM is not required in order to continue such services."
Mr Morgan said that, like other banks, MyState was taking steps to ensure Tasmanians in rural and regional areas still had access to some traditional banking services.
He said customers can access banking services through post offices, and those less confident in navigating the online world can go into the existing branches to get help from the customer service officers.
He said it was also important that banks, especially smaller banks such as his, be allowed to remain competitive in the banking market.
"For us as a smaller bank in Australia, we need to remain competitive, so we can offer really good rates and products and services to customers, so it's a challenging trade-off."
