Red Herring reopened at it's Charles Street shop, and the mystery of the missing kombi van has been resolved.
The iconic van used to call the roof of the Launceston shop home, however Red Herring assistant manager Alex Philpott confirmed it wouldn't return.
"The kombi became too unsafe on the roof after around 20 years - I think - that it's been there," Mr Philpott said.
"It's not able to return unfortunately. It's a bit of a bummer, we know the people of Launceston loved seeing the kombi up there.
"But it was rusting through beyond being salvageable."
On Saturday, September 16, the team at Red Herring led by manager Jax Piper reopened after being closed for two months while undergoing renovations.
During that time, the shop had a pop-up stall across the road at Sanity.
Mr Philpott said the weekend back in their original store had been great.
"There was a bit of a vibe to the place," he said.
"We got a fair bit of feedback, including that it doesn't feel like you're in Launceston. People are super impressed with how it's really open.
"It was due a coat of paint, and was worth the wait."
He said the Red Herring team had been throwing around ideas to fill the gap left by the kombi.
Honouring history of surfing, Mr Philpott said was top of the list.
"We also have the alley of street art next door, so we might draw something from that," he said.
"Hopefully there can be some installation paying homage to surf culture."
