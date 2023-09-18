A recent survey says almost a third of Australians find people living with dementia frightening despite increasing awareness of the condition.
The survey, commissioned by Dementia Australia, found 32 per cent of Australians found people with dementia frightening, an increase from 23 per cent a decade ago.
Peak body Dementia Australia chief executive Maree McCabe AM said she found the results of the survey alarming, saying more must be done to make communities more dementia friendly.
"These are devastating findings," Ms McCabe said.
"80 per cent of those with a loved one living with dementia felt that people in shops, cafes, and restaurants treated people with dementia differently."
With an estimated 10,300 Tasmanians currently living with dementia, Ms McCabe said families across the state were feeling the impact.
"These are our parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbours now, and in the future, it could be anyone reading this who might be diagnosed with dementia," she said.
Ms McCabe said the lack of understanding about dementia can lead to devastating real-world impacts.
"This fear leads to stigma and discrimination, which can have a real and distressing impact on people living with dementia, their families and carers," she said.
"People may avoid seeking critical medical and social support and become increasingly socially isolated.
READ MORE: Do you know the signs of a heart attack?
"Dementia is a largely invisible disease, and what we can't see, we don't understand, and what we don't understand we are often afraid of and then avoid."
Ms McCabe said this week being Dementia Action Week was a great time for people to make a change.
"The good news is, there are so many simple things we can do every day to change this," she said.
"Inspiring our communities to become more dementia-friendly - where people living with dementia are supported to continue to live their lives in the communities they know and love; where they are supported to continue to contribute to those communities they have been part of their entire lives - can be so simple and empowering for all involved.
"We must act now for a dementia-friendly future. After all, a dementia-friendly future is one that is better for everyone in the community."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.