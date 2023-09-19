The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Launceston has too many pets and not enough Vets

September 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston has too many pets and not enough Vets
Launceston has too many pets and not enough Vets

VETERINARY Practice, like many health care sectors, in recent years has come under immense pressure. Simply put, there are too many pets and not enough Vets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.