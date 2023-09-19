Launceston has too many pets and not enough Vets

VETERINARY Practice, like many health care sectors, in recent years has come under immense pressure. Simply put, there are too many pets and not enough Vets.
Covid19 lockdowns encouraged people to get more pets. Universities have not kept up with the demand to produce more graduates. Many graduates themselves often don't want to go into private practice.
Last year there was a shortage of about 700 Vets Australia wide. This trend has not abated.
The reasons for the shortage are many and varied. About 90 per cent of graduates are female. Many graduates simply don't last. Their expectations often don't correlate to reality. Trying to balance work and family life often leads to 'burnout', fatigue and sometimes suicide. Vets often find themselves in high pressure situations. Unreasonable owner expectations often compound the situation.
Irrespective, in and around Launceston, most Clinics are stretched to capacity.
Recently Prospect Veterinary Clinic, Longford large animal clinic and Kings Meadows all closed. Longford and Kings Meadows cited staffing issues. The latter may yet be repurposed as an emergency clinic.
My clinic in Invermay will close at the end of 2024. After 39 years as a vet, retirement beckons. Seeing 25 plus animals a day and 4 to 7 surgical cases is not sustainable.
As each vet leaves, it puts pressure on those remaining.
Now for vets to remain sane and clinics viable, most now restrict patient numbers. Unless the situation changes drastically, new clients will have nowhere to go.
Dr Paul Swiatkowski, Grindelwald
IN coming months, the Rockliff Liberal Government will pilot a program that means Tasmanian pharmacists will be able to prescribe medication to aged care residents in collaboration with the resident's GP.
This initiative will improve the medication safety of residents and lead to a better quality of life, helping prevent hospital presentations.
We know many GPs spend valuable time reissuing prescriptions for residents, rather than spending that time addressing residents emerging health needs.
I am confident that pharmacists working collaboratively with GPs, and prescribing within the safeguards of a treatment plan approved by the GP, will significantly improve patient care.
Guy Barnett, Minister for Health
A RECENT headline proclaimed that the new mobile cameras had caught 35,000 speeding (The Examiner, September 15), and a more recent article advised that Launceston's only red light camera had not been in operation since 2004 (September 17).
The inconsiderate and highly dangerous practice of blatantly running amber and red lights has reached epidemic levels in Launceston. On a trip from the suburbs to the CBD and back, it is common to see numbers of these infringements each way. Sooner or later, a serious accident or fatality will occur. Perhaps Launceston Police would direct some attention to this, and perhaps consideration should be given to installing red light cameras throughout the CBD and surrounding streets.
Greg Waldon, Prospect Vale
THE Tassie team fiasco just gets dumber and dumber. This is what you get when woke corporates dance with socialists. Qantas is paying a huge price for its foray into wokedom and so too shall the AFL. It's just football people! What Tassie risks is being ridiculed by woke advertising brought to you by people who ought butt out of things they clearly know little to nothing about. But of course they spot an easy woke target in our Labor-lite Premier and his merry band of acolytes. What a crazy mixed up world we are being forced to live in by these non-representative representatives.
Dale Newman, Relbia
THE Rockcliff Government is stepping on very thin electoral ice. Health, and hospital care in particular, have long been grossly underfunded. Likewise housing. Any questions about financing Marinus are met with uninformative brush-offs. Now it is revealed that the degraded and polluted ground on MacPoint is unevenly stable and cannot reliably support more than a three storey building, let alone a huge roofed stadium. Rockcliff says any problems here have already been "factored in" to the feasibility and pricing of the stadium. Really? Let's have some details. What issues does this problem raise; and how much does fixing them cost?
Tasmanians shouldn't be fobbed off with such off the cuff assurances. This is government by opacity and wishful thinking.
John Biggs, Mt Nelson
