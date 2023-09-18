A haunt visited by many for fine dining showcasing Tasmanian produce served customers for the last time on Sunday, September 17.
Geronimo Aperitivo Bar and Restaurant's last service comes after owner Jeremy Kode took to social media to announce the end of an era earlier in September.
"After an incredible eight years of being part of the Launceston community, the time has come to close our doors at Geronimo," Geronimo's Facebook post said.
"It's been a wild ride and we are so grateful for all the support we have received."
The post, signed off by Mr Kode, said the decision was made because of life changes from being a "young 20 something" man with no family when he first started.
He is now married to his "beautiful" wife and the couple have a young daughter and baby boy.
"As a family, we have decided this chapter ends for us and we refocus in a different direction with the acquisition of a new business which will allow for more family time, which is incredibly important for us," Mr Kode said.
He said it had been a privilege to have looked after so many "incredible" customers over the time.
"Many thanks again for all the good times, and we hope to see you in Shearwater soon!" the post said.
The Examiner has contacted Geronimo and Mr Kode for comment.
