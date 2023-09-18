Tasmanians could save hundreds of dollars a year after two of its biggest financial institutions announced a collaboration, offering exclusive discounts to each other's customers.
As a cost of living and housing crisis grips the state, Tasmania-based Bank of US and St Lukes Health on September 18 agreed to offer discounts on home and investment property loans, term deposits and private health insurance.
Bank of Us is offering a 0.10 per cent interest rate reduction on home loans to customers of St Luke's Health, while the bank's customers could get a straight 5 per cent discount on private health insurance from the health fund.
St.Lukes Health chief executive officer Paul Lupo said the collaboration between the two institutions would help Tasmanians stay healthier and get onto the property ladder earlier.
"We have got the vision to make Tasmania the healthiest island on the planet," Mr Lupo said.
"We felt that this was one way that we could deliver value back back to the Tasmanian community and members by joining forces and in a small way take some of the pressures off cost of living."
He said financial pressures have a "significant" impact on mental health, especially for borrowers in the present tough financial environment.
He said Bank of Us customers could save, on average, $400 per year through the 5 per cent discount to private health insurance.
They would also benefit through gaining access to St Lukes Health's online resources, including its SNUG app, and its WELL360 health and wellbeing "one-stop shop".
Bank of Us chief executive officer Paul Ranson said its 0.1 per cent home loan interest discount offer to St Lukes members amounted to about $400 per year, depending on the loan size.
"We understand some Tasmanians are doing it really tough right now, with the rising cost of living," Mr Ranson said.
He said Bank of Us wanted to help more Tasmanians into their home as well as improve financial literacy through the collaboration with St Lukes.
Mortgages and debt stress have been in the spotlight recently, after the Reserve Bank of Australia increased interest rates 12 times since May last year, adding tens of thousands of dollars per year in costs to families.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff recently told parliament that interest rate rises were one of the main factors in the present cost-of-living crisis in the state, with the average Tasmanian borrowers paying, on average, $13,000 per year as a result.
Based on back-of-envelop calculations, the 0.1 per cent home loan discount would save customers on the bank's 25-year $500,000 variable rate mortgage $360 per year in interest payments.
Bank of US is also offering a 0.05% bonus rate on term deposits, and a 0.1 per cent discount on residential investment loans as well.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.