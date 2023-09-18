St Helens man ripped off mum after memorising bank details

A St Helens man defrauded his mother of $13,235 after she asked him to set up an online banking account, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
James Michael Sowell, 24, pleaded guilty in August to 75 counts of using a computer with an intent to defraud, a count of forgery and a count of uttering between December 2022 and February 12, 2023.
Police prosecutor Anne Knox told the court that Sowell's mother asked him to set up an online banking account and password.
He memorised the password and transferred the amount to himself.
He had since repaid $12,549, the court heard.
Sowell also set up a $3700 loan with Cash Converters in his mother's name.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said the offences were a significant breach of trust and involved substantial dishonesty.
A pre-sentence report found him at moderate risk of reoffending.
"This appears to be an isolated incident, you have no prior offences and it appears to be out of character," Mr Stanton said.
The money was used to pay for his methylamphetamine habit and online gambling debts.
"A sentence of imprisonment is appropriate, with the only question being whether I should suspend any part of it," he said.
Mr Stanton sentenced Sowell to 10 weeks in jail, which was wholly suspended for 18 months on the condition that he commit no imprisonable offences. He fined him $2000.
