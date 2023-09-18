A forgotten stash of pepper spray purchased for personal protection has landed a Launceston woman in hot water.
Kirra-Dhe Matson-Clarke, 27, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, possessing drugs, and possessing pepper spray, which is a prohibited substance.
Matson-Clarke appeared before the Launceston Magistrate Court on September 18 to learn her fate.
Police prosecutor Giuliano Ercole said on July 7, 2022, at around 9.20pm, police pulled over a white Mazda on George Town Road at Newnham for a random breath test.
Police tested the driver, Matson-Clarke, who was on a provisional license at the time.
After analysis, Matson-Clarke tested positive for THC, methamphetamine, and amphetamine.
During the random breath test, police searched Matson-Clarke's vehicle and found pepper spray in the driver's side door pocket.
Matson-Clarke told police she got the pepper spray from a friend for protection but had forgotten she had it.
The court heard that Matson-Clarke was again stopped for a random breath test on February 24, 2023, at 12.50pm, when police pulled over her yellow Honda on George Town Road at Newnham.
Mr Ercole said Matson-Clarke again tested positive for THC, methamphetamine, and amphetamine.
During a search of the vehicle, police found a plastic bag containing 1.51g of cannabis.
Matson-Clarke represented herself in the court and agreed with the facts presented by Mr Ercole.
Matson-Clarke said she had made many poor choices from last year until March 2023.
"I was in a domestic violence relationship during that time and involved with the wrong crowd," she said.
"During that time, I made many poor choices that continue to impact me.
"I am now no longer in that relationship and am taking steps to get back on the right track and do the right thing."
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he needed to impose a penalty that matched the seriousness of Matson-Clarke's offending.
Mr Stanton said he understood the offending occurred during a difficult period in her life.
"Pepper spray creates risk, which is why it is a prohibited substance," he said.
"However, your willingness to cooperate indicates your remorse."
Mr Stanton convicted Matson-Clarke on all counts.
Matson-Clarke was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.
