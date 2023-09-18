The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Kirra-Dhe Matson-Clarke pleaded guilty to possessing pepper spray

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated September 19 2023 - 8:36am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A forgotten stash of pepper spray purchased for personal protection has landed a Launceston woman in hot water. File picture
A forgotten stash of pepper spray purchased for personal protection has landed a Launceston woman in hot water. File picture

A forgotten stash of pepper spray purchased for personal protection has landed a Launceston woman in hot water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.