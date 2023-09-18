Labor says an interim report on alleged race fixing and animal cruelty within the state's harness racing industry must be released to ease uncertainty for racing participants.
But government minister Roger Jaesnch on Monday said the government was still working through the report as well as racing integrity issues.
The government on March 27 announced an independent investigation into racing integrity and animal welfare, to be undertaken by racing integrity expert Ray Murrihy.
The report was due to be provided to the Racing Minister by June 30, however, an extension was requested by Mr Murrihy and granted with a new deadline of August 31.
Mr Murrihy last month issued a statement which said due to the availability of witnesses and the volume of information he had received, he would not be able to finalise the report by the new date according to each of the review's terms of reference.
He said an interim report had been handed to the government and a final report would be completed later this year.
Labor's racing spokesman Dean Winter on Monday said the final report's delay was causing angst within the industry.
"It's been really difficult for all participants and it's not just harness racing - it's also thoroughbreds and greyhounds that have been impacted by this because when there's allegations like this that are made, they can unfortunately be applied to the whole industry," he said.
"We need to make sure that this industry can continue into the future and with this hanging over its head of industry for almost six months now, it just makes it very, very difficult."
Launceston Pacing Club president Chester Bullock said allegations about race fixing and animal cruelty had impacted racing's popularity.
"Families are not getting to the races, trainers disappearing from the industry and the lack of confidence is certainly there," he said.
Mr Jaensch said the government was working on racing integrity matters and animal welfare issues ahead of the final report from Mr Murrihy.
"So there's plenty of work underway and we're looking forward to having a deep and comprehensive report to work with later in the year," he said.
