The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Joshua Craig Button was sober but drug affected when he bypassed an alcohol interlock device

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 18 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man fined, disqualified from driving over alcohol interlock ruse
Man fined, disqualified from driving over alcohol interlock ruse

A driver who bypassed an alcohol interlock device by asking a female passenger to provide a breath sample was fined a total of $1300 when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.