Man fined, disqualified from driving over alcohol interlock ruse

A driver who bypassed an alcohol interlock device by asking a female passenger to provide a breath sample was fined a total of $1300 when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Joshua Craig Button, 22, pleaded guilty to a count of drive a motor vehicle without providing breath sample to installed interlock and drug driving on March 2 this year.
Police prosecutor Ben Warren said Button was first seen in Margaret Street and pulled over in Balfour Street.
He had a female passenger in the car and told police he had consumed three or four Canadian Club whiskies.
He told police he had asked the female to blow in the alcohol interlock device so that he could drive.
An alcohol interlock device normally prevents a car starting if the driver has alcohol in his body.
They are usually fitted to a driver's car when the driver is convicted of a high range drink driving offence-which Button had been in 2021.
However, in a breath test Button recorded a reading of 0.00 but a positive analysis for methylamphetamine and amphetamine.
Defence counsel Mark Doyle said Button was in full time employment and was subject to regular test at his workplace.
"It was an isolated incident and he no longer associates with people with access to drugs," Mr Doyle said.
He said loss of licence would not cost him his job.
Magistrate Simon Brown said it was important that alcohol interlock devices not be defeated by the system used by Button.
"They are in place for a very special purpose," he said.
He fined Button $800 for drug driving and disqualified him from driving for six months.
Mr Brown fined him $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months for the interlock offence.
