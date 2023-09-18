The City of Launceston council is set to spend big on major events, over-committing its grants budget by nearly $10,000.
This will be made up by savings in small events sponsorship, which had more than $18,000 spare out of the $60,000 allocated in the annual budget.
All the events assessed as satisfactory by the grants panel received at least some of the funds requested by their organisers however some received reduced amounts based on a panel assessment.
Small events were assessed against their potential for community participation, creativity and innovation, building community spirit, inclusiveness, use of community facilities and whether or not the event was new.
Major events also had to demonstrate their economic value and tourism potential.
Small events that received the full funds requested included the Launceston Carols by Candlelight, the Riverbend Rock Challenge and the Cancer Council Relay For Life which have all been allocated $5000.
Others, like the RSPCA Tasmania Million Paws Walk and Brixhibition scored highly, but received reduced amounts ranging from $1,875 to $3750 bringing the total to $41,625.
READ MORE: Netball fixtures missing the target in North
The Launceston Carols by Candlelight, which had previously been held at City Park and then the Tasmanian Country Club at Prospect, proved a small sticking point.
There were reservations about funding the event if it was to be held outside the municipality, as the country club is in Meander Valley, however the venue for 2023 has been confirmed as the Silverdome.
Councillor Andrew Palmer said although there was a provision that the future applications would be rejected if the venue was outside the Launceston city limits, it was good to see the upcoming event met the criteria.
"It is a significant event in our community," Cr Palmer said.
"It's such an important event that we can't afford for it not to be on."
A total of $120,875 was allocated for major events, however the allocated budget was $111,000.
Major events that will be funded provided they go ahead include the Launceston Cup and Carnival and the proposed Symphony Under the Stars - which is yet to be scheduled.
Launceston Ukulele Jamboree, Rally Launceston and the 2024 Australian DrillDance Championships were also allocated grants, but less than event organisers asked for.
Only one application was knocked back, an application for $15,600 by THEIRS INC, which only scored 48 per cent on the assessment criteria.
Cr Palmer said the wide variety of events being hosted in Launceston was something to be grateful for.
"As a community, we're very fortunate to have such a broad range of events being put together for our enjoyment," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.