As Old Scotch senior men's captain Jonty Swallow wandered over to the Carlton Draught stand, premiership cup in hand, his attention turned from the jubilant supporters towards coach Brayley Coombes and yelled: "How good is this?"
Winning their first senior flag since 2016, the club were in full flight in the changerooms as they sung their 'Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah' anthem for the second time.
Earlier in the day, the reserves had also lifted the trophy. It was the first time since 2017 they had done that.
The day's only blemish was in George Town, where the women fell short in the preliminary final against eventual champions Old Launcestonians.
Celebrating into the night and throughout Sunday at the NTCA Ground, another accolade was given to the maroon and blue as Fletcher Seymour - who was named best on ground at UTAS Stadium - collected his third medal for the weekend as he won the league best and fairest.
The season was not finished there.
Led by senior players Aiden Jackman and Connor Bryant, the under-18s had come from fourth on the ladder to be competing in a grand final just two years after forming.
Jackman summed up the transformation of a side that went from missing finals to grand finalists in a year.
"Last year, there were times that we struggled for numbers and we had to forfeit a game, so it was like 'are we doing the right thing coming in?'," he said.
"But then we tried to create an environment where boys want to play with their mates ... and I think we've got a squad of 27 or 28, so it just shows that the club's a place where people want to be and obviously with more numbers, you are a stronger side."
And so it turned out.
In a terrific, see-sawing contest against George Town, the Thistles finished strong to complete a trophy treble.
So to summarise, Old Scotch finished 2023 with three premierships and a preliminary final, not bad eh?
It might seem a cliché, but there was a recurring theme every time a player, coach or even the club president was asked for the reason behind the club's on-field success.
The under-18 leaders were full of praise.
"We've just got better, we gelled, we spent a lot of time together this year and the culture around the club is really good," captain Eli Bellinger said.
"With the ones and the twos going well and the girls going well as well that helps everyone to drive to be a bit better.
"You get to training on a Tuesday and Thursday and when there's all four teams there, the ground is full and there's just a good feeling around the club and it's really good."
Jackman added: "It speaks volumes to the culture of the club too where even last weekend, with the reserves and seniors winning, there was 200-300 people down there to god-knows-what hour."
"It's just massive and the rest of the club will be down at the clubrooms to get around these 18s boys and they've just embraced them the last two years that they've been at the club."
Swallow said the culture came from the club's togetherness.
"We're such a bonded group. Everyone talks to each other, everyone's involved and there's no split between the unders and us," he said.
"They're our next kids coming through so we want to hold on to them and make them feel welcome and the same goes for the women's side."
Coombes credited the off-field leaders of the club for building the atmosphere.
"There's so many comments about how it's great to see so many people and see the place so vibrant," he said.
"That's a testament to our committee and all our coaches across the board. The culture is really strong in our footy club and it's just a really great place to be."
Seymour, who returned to his boyhood club following a successful Tasmanian State League stint with Launceston, said the club was in as good a shape as ever.
"Adding the under-18 boys and the women's to our program has just created a lot bigger club with a magnificent vibe in the place," he said.
"We've got so many good people around the football club from the top to the bottom, which is such a great spot to be in where people are willing to help each other."
President Jim Dennis explained why he thought the club is able to garner such an atmosphere.
"We're very conscious that it's not just one thing that makes that happen, so we've tried to focus on lots of things to contribute to building that culture, which hasn't really come overnight," he said.
"But a big thing we focus on is just making sure people feel like they belong. Not just for players, but for supporters and anyone else we're trying to make sure when people come down, they know they're welcome, that we're all equal.
"Those sorts of little things that sound like ones that would be the norm in any club, but you have to work at them. That's something we've tried to do and it seems to work reasonably well."
A bittersweet undercurrent to Old Scotch's historic season was the death of club legend Geoff 'Soss' Price on the eve of finals.
With each team wearing black armbands, the club stalwart continued to have an impact on each team with players and coaches given extra motivation to go all the way.
Reserves coach Sam Lyne referred to Price immediately following the trophy presentation.
"Soss always said if you have a good reserve side you have a successful club, so this means a lot to everyone involved," he said.
Coombes spoke of Price ahead of the big dance.
"I'm actually still expecting him just to rock up at some stage," he said.
"Soss is a massive part of my life and a huge part of our footy club. We've obviously honored him in several ways, but I think his tragic passing has probably bought the footy club back together."
Dennis reiterated Coombes' sentiment.
"From such an enormous negative, everyone really rallied behind the club with the players. He certainly had his parting influence on the club," he said.
It is no secret that with the impending arrival of Tasmanian State League clubs North Launceston and Launceston, the NTFA may look very different come 2025.
Asked how the Thistles will look to navigate it, Dennis said he clearly understood the initial proposals and was still considering his options.
"Very much just in the consultation stage. We've been given all of the criteria for application," he said.
"It's up to individual clubs to work out where they want to aspire to be, we're still really working on that. But it's good to now have all the information about what each level looks like."
Dennis said he would be open to expansion in women's football too.
"We'd love - depending on what happens with the NTJFA, if they were to align the male and female to under-16s - to bring in an under-18s women's competition," he said.
"That would probably be our next step, regardless of what competition we're playing in, we would still want to do that, because I think it's essential to make club a sustainable that you've got all those pieces of the puzzle."
