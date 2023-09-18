Tasmania's newly-introduced play-off series has been given a luke-warm reception by players, coaches and supporters.
Created to provide two more weeks of matches beyond the roster season, the statewide and regional series encountered several obstacles prompting Northern Rangers, Devonport and Riverside to pull out of women's, men's and reserves Northern Championship fixtures respectively.
Saturday's semi-finals also clashed with the Northern Championship dinner and the popular Launceston Tournament placing additional demands on referees as well as players who coach junior teams.
The saga has prompted considerable debate on Facebook with many respondents pushing for a statewide series between winners of the Northern and Southern Championships.
"I think it's a really good concept, it just needed a bit of tweaking," Riverside NCW coach Lucy Johns said.
"In the years before NPL and WSL it used to be North versus South and that was great so we would support that again.
"If we still want champions to be first past the post then we should make the play-offs statewide and have state champions."
Both hailing from England, Launceston City and Northern Rangers men's coaches Daniel Syson and Peter Savill were adapting to the concept of champions not being the team which tops the final ladder.
"Us English people recognise that the main title winners are champions, but if you want to get the Australian public onside the main winner has to be the grand final winner," Savill said.
"If you want the local Australians to come along, they want to see a grand final. They have it in every sport - hockey, touch football, AFL, NRL, cricket. So it's alright to turn around to these people who have their heads stuck in the sand and say 'tradition says that football is the winner of the league' but get your head out of the sand, this is Australia.
"I'd be happy with that because it would get more people interested in the game."
Syson disagreed, saying: "My overall feeling on any final series is that it's more of an Australian way as the champions are the ones who have finished first, so I'm not really in favour.
"But also they need to keep in mind that if FT intend to make the season longer it will affect budgets and have a huge toll on volunteers and grounds."
Influential Facebook pages have sparked much discussion with Matthew Rhodes posting on Tassie Football Central: "It indicates to me a different format is needed to be introduced for the championship final series to create more interest.
"It's pretty simple, the top two in the Northern men's and women's Championship play the top two from the Southern (and) the winners play the next week in a final.
"To have sides going straight through by forfeits etc is farcical to be honest."
Rangers president Gavin Stone aired further concerns about ground availability and also backed the North versus South statewide championship concept, which was supported by Wayne Wager from the club's victorious NC1 side.
"My team won North Champ 1 and the only reason we are playing in this final series is for a bit of fun, we have nothing to prove," Wager said.
"Playing North v South and have the bragging rights of the best championship team in the state would be more appealing."
Devonport's NC coach Bradley Chilcott said Strikers had been victims of their own success with 17s, NC1, NC, 21s and NPL all in finals series.
"Due to injuries, work commitments and people being away, unfortunately we had to forfeit the game," he said. "I personally think the final series is a great idea but it should be top two North v South like it was many years ago, then you have a state champion in each division and a bit more to play for rather than playing against the same teams you play all year."
