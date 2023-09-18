The Examinersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Tasmanian soccer responds to post-season play-off finals series

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmania's newly-introduced play-off series has been given a luke-warm reception by players, coaches and supporters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Snapshot for round three of the AFLW season
Irish sensation Aine Tighe was a star again for Fremantle in their AFLW defeat of Hawthorn. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Joanna Guelas, Anna Harrington and Shayne Hope
More from sports
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.