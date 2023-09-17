A proposal to mass 15 houses onto a block of land in Campbell Town is unlikely to go ahead as it is out of step with existing developments.
The planning application is due to be tabled at the Northern Midlands Council meeting on September 18, and will not go ahead if councillors vote in line with the officers' recommendation.
Under the proposal the 1.3 hectare property at 7a William Street would be converted into 15 residential lots, one road, two cul-de-sacs, and two footpaths with a 2.4 metre fence bordering the property.
This was five more residential lots than the original master plan approved by the council, something highlighted in two objections submitted to the council who both said it did not meet the rural township character of Campbell Town.
Luke Harvey and Keryn Smith-Harvey, owners of Gallery 81 which backs onto the property, said in addition to there being a larger number of properties than planned, the development would negatively affect business.
The couple said they had installed a "wall of glass" overlooking the vacant lot to enhance "customer experience".
"By approving this development, it will impact on this experience," they said.
"As we live onsite our view from our home will also be impacted. This will severely affect our property value.
"Having to look at 15 houses on small blocks of land is not what we envisaged would be contemplated or approved for future use of this land."
Another representor said as the development would nearly double traffic on nearby roads and parking restrictions on the cul-de-sacs would also present issues.
Council officers said the value of nearby properties was not something the council could consider when it came to planning matters, and said the road could be widened to allow more parking.
However, in their recommendation council officers said the subdivision would be out of step with other developments and detract from neighbourhood character.
"The proposed subdivision, with a number of lots substantially smaller than those in the area, is inconsistent with the rural township character and the pattern of development existing on established properties in the area," they said.
