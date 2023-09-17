The Examinersport
Junior soccer tournament staged at Launceston's Churchill Park

Updated September 17 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
Launceston's Churchill Park soccer complex was a hive of activity across the weekend as its 15 grounds hosted 123 teams playing 250 matches in Tasmania's biggest junior tournament.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

