Launceston's Churchill Park soccer complex was a hive of activity across the weekend as its 15 grounds hosted 123 teams playing 250 matches in Tasmania's biggest junior tournament.
Hosted by the Northern Tasmanian Junior Soccer Association, the annual Launceston Tournament followed similar events in Hobart and Devonport.
Thirty-two all-girl teams were among those competing across 16 age groups in what NTJSA president Lynette Venn said was the venue's biggest ever tournament.
Not only was finding a space in the new car park difficult but cars were parked along Forster Street as far back as the Inveresk Showgrounds.
"We're incredibly fortunate that we can offer this to the community and hold it all at one venue," Venn said.
Thanking the volunteers, teams and officials, Venn said such an influx of visitors would have a huge impact on the Launceston economy, with many teams travelling from the South and North-West plus one from the mainland.
Launceston teams City, United, Northern Rangers and Riverside Olympic all had multiple sides involved with up to three each in age groups.
She said considerable work went into planning the tournament with the venue reconfigured since the conclusion of the NTJSA season last week.
"If we had more pitches we would be able to fill them. We're definitely seeing more interest off the back of the Women's World Cup and we're hopeful numbers will continue to grow."
