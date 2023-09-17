Tassie and Scotland share similarities in some senses - weather, natural beauty, our winter tans - but two Tasmanians are apparently the better dancers.
A pair of Launceston girls have returned home from the Scottish Championships with wins and placements in sword and highland dance at the annual, world-renowned competition.
The dancers from local studio Dance Academy 34, Hedi Curtis, 15, and Lacie Pearton, 14, achieved impressive results at their Championships outing.
The girls took on Scottish, New Zealander, American and Canadian dancers with the realistic goal of "trying to qualify for the World Championships", and far surpassing it.
The young dancers have studied under Maddy Jenkins, Cathy Rees and Cyan Macleod, one of Australia's most accomplished adult highland dancers.
Heidi, who started highland dancing at the age of five in 2013, said she never would have thought she would have the opportunity to represent her studio and country on the world stage.
"It had only seemed like a dream to dance in Scotland until our mentor helped us turn this dream into a reality and helped me to also place at such a high level," she said.
"This experience could not compare to anything, and I hope that with hard work and practice - and some rest - I could have the opportunity again to go bigger and better."
Heidi placed sixth in the Sword Dance in the 15 Years section of the Championship as well as picking up judges points in Highland Fling and narrowly missed out on qualifying for world champs.
Starting highland dancing in 2014 at the age of 5, Lacie - who won the 14 years Scottish Championship - said nothing will ever compare to competing in Scotland.
To make the time abroad even better, Lacie also claimed the 14 and under Commonwealth Championship titles, making her the first ever Tasmanian to claim both the Scottish and the Commonwealth in the same year.
"It was only a dream to qualify and dance in the world finals and I still can't believe it happened," Lacie said.
"I am so excited for next year and hope Mum and Dad will let me go again and maybe with more practice I can reach the top six in the world under 16s."
