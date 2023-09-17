The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A Tassie highland dance pair returned from Scotland with trophies

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
September 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two Launceston highland dancers have returned from Scotland to Tassie with trophies and accolades. Picture supplied
Two Launceston highland dancers have returned from Scotland to Tassie with trophies and accolades. Picture supplied

Tassie and Scotland share similarities in some senses - weather, natural beauty, our winter tans - but two Tasmanians are apparently the better dancers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.