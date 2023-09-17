The median residential rent In Tasmania has increased by almost 50 per cent over the past five years, the state's tenancy union has said.
The Tenants Union of Tasmania earlier this month made a submission to a Senate committee which is holding an inquiry into the country's rental crisis.
It highlighted data from the state's rental deposit authority which showed the state's median weekly rent had increased by 48 per cent over the past five years - the highest out of all Australian jurisdictions.
The next highest median rental increase was 29 per cent in Western Australia.
The union's principal solicitor Ben Bartl said unaffordable rents had in turn placed significant strain on the state's social housing sector.
He said the wait list over the past decade had increased by 86 per cent, from 2465 applicants in June 2014 to 4598 applicants in June 2023.
"Over the same time frame, the average wait time for social housing has increased from 35 weeks to 93 weeks," Mr Bartl said.
He said about 6 per cent of housing in Australia was social housing in 1991, but now it was less than 4 per cent.
Mr Bartl recommended to the committee that all levels of government committed to building 25,000 social housing properties each year.
TasCOSS in its submission made the same recommendation and said this would achieve a longer term target of 10 per cent of total housing stock.
It also recommended greater protection for renters regarding rent increases which could include the capping of increases at 10 per cent above the Consumer Price Index.
