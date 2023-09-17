Tasmania Devils boys' Coates Talent League campaign is over at the preliminary final stage after they lost 16.12 (108) to 11.2 (68) against Eastern Ranges.
The minor premiers had strong performances from their Northern contingent, including 25 disposals from Arie Schoenmaker, but were second-best for much of the day in Bendigo.
The match started on a positive note for the Devils after returning star Colby McKercher opened the scoring.
The Ranges controlled the next period, with an equalising goal coming soon after.
Launceston defender Schoenmaker had a strong start as he put his raking left foot to good use to begin Tasmania's attacks.
He soon found himself down the other end as he booted one home from 60 metres on the run.
Eastern's Isaac Tanzimat kicked his 26th goal for the Talent League season with a clever finish, but Launceston's James Leake went one better.
Collecting at full pace, the highly-touted draft prospect curled one beautifully with his boundary-side left foot.
Tasmania's fruitful five minutes continued as Heath Ollington converted a set-shot from 25 metres, straight in front.
Riley Weatherill put the Victorian side back to within three points late in the term with an accurate conversion from 35 metres.
Swing-man Leake was enjoying his new-found role up forward as he kicked his second of the day, taking his season tally to 17.2.
Eastern continued to stick around with the minor premiers thanks to Cody Anderson striking his set-shot beautifully from 30 metres.
The Ranges took the lead soon after with Liam George making no mistake from 30 metres on the run.
Eastern extended their lead to double-digits thanks to Nic Watson, but Jack Callinan gave the Devils a much-needed response with his quick snap finding its way through the big sticks.
Christian Moraes scored Eastern's fourth of the quarter after he was gifted a kick inside the goal-square from a 50m penalty.
Watson looked equally dangerous to start the second half for Eastern, with his fast stoppage play complemented by his accurate pass to Weatherill, who kicked truly from 35 metres.
Callinan once again came up with the response from the Devils, having read the flight of the ball best he raced out the back of the pack before scrapping his kick through for a goal.
With the Northern trio of McKercher, Leake and skipper Tom Beaumont combining, Tasmania's midfield began to regain some influence in the match.
Their hard work was undone by some brilliant work from Moraes, whose run and carry set up Eastern's ninth major of the match.
With the Devils desperate for a goal, Ollington produced a Max Gawn-like hit-out in the forward 50 making Jack Dolliver's task of finishing an easy one.
Down by 14 points, the minor premiers' impressive forward stoppage work once again paid dividends as Lenny Douglas escaped the pack before banging it home on his non-preferred left foot.
Tasmania were taking full use of their wind advantage as they played a direct style.
The tactic worked once more with Dolliver putting on his second to close the gap to two points.
The Devils' sails lost some wind late in the third quarter, conceding a goal which meant they trailed going into the last while also kicking against the wind.
It was a disastrous start for the Devils in the last as Tanzimat kicked his second in succession and third for the match to give Eastern a 14-point lead.
What was 14 soon became 20 as Weatherill added a third to his impressive display.
Leake and McKercher began to lift with Tasmania's grand final hopes fading, with Callinan's third keeping them within reach.
Their counter-press was combated well by the Ranges with Ry Campbell nailing one from just within the arc.
Moraes piled on the pain for the Devils, adding a second goal to a dominant display from midfield.
The final nail in the coffin came shortly after the 17-minute mark as Cantwell bent it round the right goal-post to extend the lead to a game-high 33 points.
Weatherill finished with a tally of four majors late in the piece as the lead ended up at 40 points.
