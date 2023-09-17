The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's preparedness for COVID-19 in schools assessed

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
September 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An inquiry has found there were concerns about the adequacy of ventilation assessments in classrooms ahead of school's return in 2022.
An inquiry has found there were concerns about the adequacy of ventilation assessments in classrooms ahead of school's return in 2022.

An investigation into planning for the return to school in 2022 two months after borders had reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic found unvaccinated teachers who were stood down on full pay were able to find work in the non-government sector over that time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.