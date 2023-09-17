An investigation into planning for the return to school in 2022 two months after borders had reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic found unvaccinated teachers who were stood down on full pay were able to find work in the non-government sector over that time.
The Public Accounts Committee recently released its report following an inquiry into preparedness for the start of the school year in 2022 and noted that some unvaccinated teachers were stood down on full pay while other unvaccinated teachers were not.
Unvaccinated teachers were permitted to return to the classroom in July last year.
The committee found COVID-19 created staff shortages in Tasmanian schools and the available pool of relief teachers was unable to meet demand.
Employment of specific COVID-19 cleaners was reported to have been inconsistent across the state's public schools.
The committee said education stakeholders expressed concern about the lack of training for employees and labour required to implement and maintain the new ventilation requirements, including air purifiers.
The committee noted that whilst assessments were undertaken in relation to ventilation, window functioning and air quality in classrooms, not all were complete prior to the return to school.
"Education stakeholders expressed concerns as to the different levels of expertise employed to assess ventilation between TasTAFE, state schools and colleges," it said in its report.
The committee said impacts on student learning and attendance must continue to be assessed and any identification of lost learning addressed
"Children with one or more disability are at greater risk of lost learning," it said.
"Specific strategies to assist all students with lost learning or other negative impacts must be developed, implemented and assessed."
The committee also recommended the Education Department maintain an accurate and current register of available relief teachers and that the virtual learning centre established at the height of the pandemic be maintained and continually improved.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.