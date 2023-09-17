Jay Blackberry has taken out the Hec Smith Medal for the NTFA premier best and fairest despite not playing his first game until round seven.
The South Launceston captain produced five best-on-ground performances in the second half of the season and was a large reason why his side finished in second position following a slow start.
The former Tasmanian State League player overtook teammate Cody Lowe in the penultimate round before grabbing two votes in the last to end up with 26 for the year.
Lowe finished with 24 votes, while Hillwood's Isaac Thompson had 21.
Reflecting on his return season since leaving the TSL, Blackberry said he had enjoyed every minute of it.
"It's been an enjoyable, different challenge. To have Cody come second is an unbelievable effort for him as well, because he's improved so much," he said.
"He probably didn't believe in himself to start the year, but the improvement throughout the whole club has been enormous. Very proud of the guys.
"The buy-in from the group has been amazing as well from the youngest guy on the list to the oldest guy. We'll only get better.
"Unfortunately, we didn't walk away with what we wanted at the end of the day ... but we'll keep improving for next year."
With the move to South allowing him to focus on commitments outside of football, Blackberry said he had enjoyed spending time in his new environment.
"The four or five games I missed at the start of the year maybe freshened me up for a little bit into the back end of the season," he said.
"It's been enjoyable, more relaxing, probably spent just as much time with the footy club even though I'm not training as many nights.
"There's some great guys running around, we've had some good battles with a lot of the teams throughout the year, but it's always nice to win this stuff and I can look back on it in a few more years and yeah, I'm pretty proud of it."
Blackberry was joined by fellow Bulldog Liana Freestone after she won a nail-biter in the NTFAW premier vote count.
Freestone won it in similar fashion too, having only claimed six votes by round eight, before polling in six of the last seven rounds to finish with 17 in total.
At no stage did the South player lead before the final round, with Bridgenorth's Emily Mckinnell in front for the home stretch.
Mckinnell, who finished as the league's leading goal-kicker almost landed a rare double.
Level on 16 votes, the count came to an exciting conclusion with the Bulldogs playing the Parrots in their final match.
A single vote for Freestone was all that was required to get her over the line.
Scottsdale's Dearne Taylor almost came from three-deep to join Freestone at the top, with her two votes in round 15 meaning she also fell one short with 16.
Freestone, who was clearly surprised with the result, said the competition had gone up a notch since previous years.
"It came as a huge shock. I didn't expect to win, I think the competition's really tight and I know there's some really good girls that have played this season," she said.
"I think the comp has evolved so much even in just like the last few years and I think everyone's really jumping on the bandwagon of women's footy and up from here hopefully."
In the reserves, a South player once again finished on top, but Caleb Nason shared the award with Bridgenorth's Will Robinson.
Robinson's three votes and Nason's one in round 18 were enough to put them above Longford's Adam Etchell, who had 18 votes through 13 rounds but did not poll again.
In the under-18s, Bridgenorth's Josh Corkery gave the Parrots their second winner of the day after his 19 votes proved just enough to be named best and fairest.
He ousted Longford's Tyreece Williams (18) and George Town's Kale Fraser (17).
