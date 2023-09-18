The Examiner
YOUR SAY| Remembering VFL/AFL legend Ron Barassi

September 18 2023 - 10:00am
Ron Barassi, one of Australian Rules' most celebrated figures, has died at the age of 87. Picture by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
Ron Barassi, one of Australian Rules' most celebrated figures, has died at the age of 87. Picture by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Vale Ron Barassi

VFL/AFL legend who unfortunately lost his father Ron (Senior) during World War II, also a Melbourne player who wore the now famous number 31.

