VFL/AFL legend who unfortunately lost his father Ron (Senior) during World War II, also a Melbourne player who wore the now famous number 31.
Under the guidance and mentorship of iconic Melbourne coach Norm Smith, Barassi (Junior) was part of Melbourne's halcyon premiership teams of the 1950's and 60's, before astoundingly crossing to Carlton FC, where he was a successful player and coach, (captain/coach of the 1968 premiership team, and coach of the famous 1970 come-from-behind premiership win) before once again departing for North Melbourne to become the club's first premiership coach in 1975 and the grand final replay win of 1977, before trying to stabilise a Sydney FC in turmoil after a failed experiment to introduce a privatised club into Australian Rules Football, including the colourful Dr Geoffrey Edelsten!
Known for his colourful, legendary football rants, Ron Barassi's legacy will be his innate humanitarianism, and a sense of justice, illustrated by his attempted intervention to stop street violence in his later years, resulting in personal injury, but upholding his ethical and moral beliefs.
Rest In Peace Ron Barassi.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
WE HAVE seen a rash of headlines from Examiner and other Tasmanian tabloids about a number of violent youth offending that have occurred because people just can't seem to remember the basic rules of etiquette. Bad behaviour is rampant everywhere these days, even in cinemas. From texting to tweeting to full-on thieving, fistfights & threatening with knives in and around Launceston makes for such viral social media content that it starts to look like a trend, promoted if not actually encouraged by technology, how very regrettable for all concerned.
Are council, landlords, judges and police answerable here? I believe so. Judges must up the ante on a punishment that fits the crime. Offenders must understand police have a zero tolerance for any anti-social behaviour. By the lack of response and not instantly removing unsightly tagging is a major contributor as it provides a ghetto vibe atmosphere encouraging criminal antics. I recall mentioning in a pre-revitalized mall discussion group, the installation of sound systems playing muzak as a deterrent to future vigilante groups. Shame this fell on deaf ears as today's costs are almost prohibited. Enormous evidence suggests classical music in outdoor malls and shopping precincts is a major deterrent.
There is a sociological cliché that blames everything in modern culture on pent-up pandemic energy. People are letting loose in 2023, and there's bound to be friction, but at the cost of shattered lives, small businesses, I and the general public think not!
Bruce Webb, Launceston
MY WIFE and I had breakfast at a local cafe in George street on Saturday. We arrived at 8am and the cafe was busy as always, but as we left the cafe we saw a parking ticket on our car timed at 9.03am.
We left the cafe at 9.04 am. The car in front must [have been fined at] about 9.01 am, while the car behind was 9.04 am and was [the inspector was] booking the car behind probably 9.05 am.
I want to say how mean spirited the council must be to have inspectors waiting the second its 9 am to be sitting there waiting. The inspector must have been there before 9am checking the machines. I feel they are looking at fines at all cost.
Antony Stent, Trevallyn
DEAR SIR,
Jacinta Price may not want a treaty but the rest of us do.
Unlike the 'voice', a treaty confers rights and imposes obligations. Treaty is expected to return much stolen lands to Aborigines, provide community control over health, housing, education, land use and planning in discrete communities, and in some cases policing, as well as establishing a guaranteed revenue base for a national indigenous body to determine priority of need and distribute resources accordingly.
A national treaty can be developed legislatively without going to a referendum.
Noel Pearson is wrong to claim a treaty would take 30 years: we negotiated 300 complicated sections of the native title act with PM Keating in nine months.
Once legislated, a treaty is binding on all governments - federal and state - on courts, police and local government. A national treaty applies a single human rights standard across Australia, and potentially provides the tools by which indigenous peoples can gain justice and improve the lives of our people.
Michael Mansell, Aboriginal Land Council Tasmania chair
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.