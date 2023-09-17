The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Lauren Jackson and Adam Gibson target basketball participation

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 17 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Jackson on a previous visit to Elphin Sports Centre, coaching Albury/Wodonga Bandits against Launceston Tornadoes in 2019. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Lauren Jackson on a previous visit to Elphin Sports Centre, coaching Albury/Wodonga Bandits against Launceston Tornadoes in 2019. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Two Australian greats are doing their bit to inspire the next generation of Tasmanian basketballers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.