Two Australian greats are doing their bit to inspire the next generation of Tasmanian basketballers.
Opals legend Lauren Jackson will be hosting a series of girls' holiday clinics at Elphin Sports Centre next month.
Staged by Launceston Basketball Association, with the support of She Hoops, the clinics (for under-10s to 16s) will see the three-time WNBA MVP pass on advice on Wednesday, October 4.
"This is the first time She Hoops and Lauren Jackson have attended Tasmania to offer these types of opportunities so we expect the clinics to be extremely popular and will book out quickly," Basketball Tasmania reported.
Meanwhile, one of Tasmanian basketball's most successful products is calling on Australians to join them on court for the inaugural V-League.
Westbury's London Olympian Adam Gibson is supporting the NBL's new competition aimed at encouraging Australians to become more active.
"It's all about encouraging Aussies to get back to doing what they love the most and having some fun," said the retired 36-year-old two-time NBL champion.
"I know all too well the impact pain can have on everyday living, and how vital it is to keep moving and remain active."
Tasmanian Stewart McSweyn played his part in a historic mile race in the US.
In the Diamond League Final at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, King Island's 28-year-old Tokyo Olympian took part in one of the fastest mile races ever assembled.
As Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen became the third-fastest miler in history (3:43.73) ahead of the USA's Yared Nuguse (3:43.97), McSweyn raced prominently in the chase pack before being caught up in traffic over the final lap.
He finished in 10th place in a time of 3:49.32.
Junior world champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden has been given a welcome financial boost to her cycling career.
The Hobart 18-year-old has been named as a recipient of a Sport Australia Hall of Fame elite scholarship worth $2500.
Wilson-Haffenden was the only Tasmanian among 16 rising stars recognised in the scholarship and mentoring program.
Last month, Wilson-Haffenden won the junior individual time trial in Glasgow - five days after crashing in the road race.
Tasmanian triathlete Cameron Wurf said he was content with a 14th place finish at the ironman world championships in France.
"I left it all out there," the Hobart 40-year-old said on Instagram.
"Was happy after last year to feel like I was a part of the action a little more. I simply ran out of legs trying so hard to stay in the fight for the top positions on the bike and run.
"Still, I gave it what I had and congratulations to everyone who finished ahead of me and behind me."
The Andorra-based WorldTour cyclist and former Olympic rower thanked race volunteers, fans and organisers of the Nice event.
"You absolutely nailed a spectacular event that was worthy of this sensational course," he added. "See you all at another race sometime soon, I absolutely love this sport and everything about it."
