High levels of community concern over changes to parking infringements in Launceston has prompted discussions between councillors and council officers.
Councillor Susie Cai asked council officers at the September 7 City of Launceston Council meeting why penalties for parking infringements had risen by more than the 39 per cent figure initially calculated.
In a report to be tabled at the September 21 council meeting, general manager for the council's community and place network Dan Ryan said this was due to state government policy, but potential changes would be discussed with councillors.
The new by-laws were endorsed by the council on June 15, and came into effect on July 1.
These did away with fixed monetary amounts for parking fines and based them on penalty units prescribed by the state government, which was $181 at the time.
Most parking penalties were set at fractions of a full penalty unit, with parking in a disabled parking space at a council-owned site the only infringement to qualify for a full unit.
At the time, deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said the move was "common sense" as the penalties had last been updated in 2013 but now they would be changed in line with inflation.
On July 1, after the by-laws were endorsed, the penalty unit increased by 7.7 per cent which Mr Ryan said was in line with the new policy.
"The report tabled at the 15 June 2023 council meeting highlighted the likelihood of an increase to the state government penalty unit as of 1 July 2023," he said.
"This has now been established as $195 per unit. This change has resulted in the increase of some infringements from 39 per cent to 50 per cent.
"Given the community concerns that have been raised, the council's officers will workshop this matter with councillors to determine if any changes are necessary."
