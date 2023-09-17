The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Crime Stoppers Tasmania focuses on vehicle thefts, burglaries

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
September 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Car thieves and other offenders are being put in the spotlight as Crime Stoppers Week kicks off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.