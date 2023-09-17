Car thieves and other offenders are being put in the spotlight as Crime Stoppers Week kicks off.
Crime Stoppers Tasmania chairperson David Daniels said it was an opportunity to help police take a "back-to-basics" approach to law enforcement.
Mr Daniels said reports to Crime Stoppers were up 35 per cent in 2023, which was a sign Tasmanians were eager to play their part and the focus on vehicles was timely.
"Current data indicates that there is a need for more community information on vehicle related crime," he said.
"Crime Stoppers Week aims to put those criminals involved into the headlights."
Mr Daniels said reports could be made anonymously, and the organisation only needed "what you know, not who you are".
According to Tasmania Police Acting Commander John King, about 1700 vehicles were stolen in Tasmania in the last year and a similar number were burgled.
Acting Commander King said this represented a 38 per cent increase in stolen vehicles and a 56 per cent increase in break-ins, and a return to pre-pandemic crime rates.
The acting commander said 76 per cent of stolen vehicles had been recovered, with information from Crime Stoppers being a key part of solving crimes.
"We are committed to investigating all of those instances of crime and we will do our best to identify those offenders and bring them before the courts," Acting Commander King said.
"That's where Crime Stoppers comes in.
"Tasmania Police has a responsibility in relation to investigating crime, but the community as a whole also has a responsibility to make it more difficult for those people who are willing to break the law."
Sam Nixon, managing director of the Local Motor Group car dealership network, said businesses like his bore the brunt of car-related crimes.
"We need to leave our yards open, but by doing that we invite the opportunity to have some cost of the crime that occurs," Mr Nixon said.
"Whether it be breaking windows, stomping on bonnets, scratching panels or stealing components.
"Although 76 per cent of cars might be recovered, the cost is still extraordinarily high."
Mr Nixon said insurance premiums in particular ate into his business' budget - which also hurt consumers - and reports to Crime Stoppers would help cut the problem off at the source.
Police Minister Felix Ellis said the focus on "meat and potatoes" crimes was welcome, and Crime Stoppers worked hand in glove with police officers to keep communities safe.
Mr Ellis said all it took was a report to Crime Stoppers to start the wheels of justice turning.
"If you see something, say something," he said.
"We've got record numbers of police in Tasmania now to help bring these offenders to justice.
"We want you to tip off, we want your intelligence. We want to know what's going on out there so that our police on the beat can put those people behind bars."
