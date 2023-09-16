Longford continue to be the standard bearer in the NTFA division one reserves, defeating South Launceston for the third grand final in a row 9.4 (58) to 6.4 (40).
The Bulldogs got within a goal in the late stages of final term, booting three unanswered goals before Longford showed their premiership-winning experience to hold their nerve and win.
Longford's Jakob Madden was named best on ground in their first victory over South Launceston for the season, with the Bulldogs coming into the clash having seven matches in a row.
In a much-closer contest than last year's grand final, it took just 35 seconds for a major as Charlie Taylor put one through the big sticks after a strong clearance.
South Launceston answered immediately, with Field Reeves crafted a dribbling kick through to open teammate Ben Haywood to start the game with a bang.
Taylor also played a strong part in the side's second goal, running inside-50 before hitting up teammate Michael Larby, who marked strongly and converted truly.
Larby's fellow talls Tony Aganas and Sam Luttrell combined for the next, with Aganas taking a contested mark before handballing to the running Luttrell who found the big sticks from outside the 50-metre arc.
OTHER GRAND FINALS:
Trailing by 11 points, South kicked the first two goals of the second term through Will Bennett and Haywood to hit the front.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, a 50-metre penalty to Madden put him in the goal-square for a major and Ben Chugg snuck a snap through the middle to keep the margin at 11 during the main break.
A pair of behinds to Longford marked the sole scores of first 15 minutes of the term before young gun Madden got on the end of Larby tap and fired it towards goal.
Despite Connor Wiggins claiming it to be touched, the goal was given, extending the Tigers' lead to 19 points to put them in a dominant position heading into the final term.
It seemed like South Launceston needed an early major in the last to keep themselves in it and they got the first clearance but Longford were able to repel as tempers began to flare.
A coast-to-coast major marked goal-magnet Madden's third for the day before South's Haywood echoed the young Tigers' feat and responded with their first since the second term.
It did not take long for their next major as Caleb Nason's set-shot from 45 metres out put the Bulldogs within 12 points with less than 10 minutes remaining.
A 50-metre penalty for running through the protected area gave Will Bennett a kick in the goal-square and put the Dogs within a major but the Tigers were able to go up the other end and hold them off.
Taylor roved a shot on goal in the square and found the big sticks despite several South defenders claiming it to be touched and Larby was able to put the finishing touches on the win minutes later.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.