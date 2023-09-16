Premier Jeremy Rockliff remains confident the proposed $715 million Macquarie Point stadium will go ahead despite a report assessing the site as "only suitable to support lightweight structures".
A 2015 geotechnical report commissioned by the government's Macquarie Point Development Corporation revealed buildings of three or more storeys would require foundational piles to be driven about 20 metres into the ground.
The report also noted groundwater between two and five metres beneath the surface, and "non-engineered" fill of "poor geotechnical properties".
Labor MP Dr Shane Broad said the Douglas and Partners report proved a roofed stadium at the site would cost well in excess of $715 million.
"This document shows ... that the stadium is going to have to be built on 20-metre concrete piles and push through 20 metres of unstable contaminated mud," Dr Broad said.
"For the Premier to go around and say that this stadium is going to cost $715 million is either being dishonest or delusional.
"There are massive engineering challenges for any stadium on that site to overcome which is going to blow the costs out horrendously."
The state government confirmed 20-metre concrete piles had been factored into the stadium's business case.
Mr Rockliff said there were contingencies in place for overruns should they be required.
"All these have been factored in and considered and we'll work through engineering matters," he said.
Plans for Tasmania to joint the AFL as early as 2028 are contingent on the Macquarie Point stadium being built in time for the side's second season.
The Macquarie Point site has a storied 200-year history including serving as a lumber yard, gas works and rail yard.
Ongoing works to reclaim the site have so far remediated 67,000 tonnes of land.
Physical remediation is expected to be complete by next year, but the site still has challenges.
"The engineers I've been speaking to talk about how difficult it will be to build anything on this site, let alone a massive stadium with a roof," Dr Broad said.
"What we see at Macquarie Point is a very uneven site as well - there are different depths - and sometimes they haven't even hit the bottom of their drill holes.
"This is going to cause massive engineering problems because the ground in unstable, uneven, and covered with contaminated mud. Not to mention there's going to be all the groundwater pouring in that's also contaminated.
"We doubt whether the stadium could actually be built, but if it could, the engineering by itself is going to blow the $715 million out of the water."
Plans for a new Tasmanian AFL club took another step forward last week with the unveiling of the team's inaugural board.
Ex-AFL star Jack Riewoldt joined chairman Grant O'Brien and women's football advisory board head Julie Kay in Launceston to make the official announcement.
Mr Rockliff said he was convinced the team would go ahead, and that the stadium would become an iconic piece of infrastructure.
"This is exciting - this is momentum that is unstoppable," he said.
"The only thing in the way of our brand new AFL and AFLW team is of course the knockers and the blockers.
"We've got to get over that, we've got to move on and be positive and get this thing done."
