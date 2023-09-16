The Examiner
Report shows Macquarie Point stadium only suitable for 'lightweight structures'

Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Labor MP Shane Broad.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff remains confident the proposed $715 million Macquarie Point stadium will go ahead despite a report assessing the site as "only suitable to support lightweight structures".

