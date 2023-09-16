With spring upon us and warmer weather just around the corner, Tasmanians are reminded they aren't the only ones enjoying our pristine beaches.
Breeding season is underway for shorebirds, and beach goers are asked to do all they can to look after them by following some simple practices to protect habitat.
Parks Minister Roger Jaensch said the season was a timely reminder for people to keep an eye out for fauna on Tasmanian beaches.
"Tasmania's coastlines and beaches aren't only a place for recreation, they are also habitat for a range of birds that can only live, breed, feed and survive on beaches," Mr Jaensch said.
"The Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) has undertaken a range of education blitzes in recent years on our beaches and will once again be collaborating with local councils and volunteer groups to raise awareness and support local communities to protect sensitive areas.
"Beach goers can check the PWS and local council websites for information on areas to exercise dogs, what limits and penalties may apply, and observe shorebird signage at known nesting sites."
Mr Jaensch said breeding shorebirds and their eggs can be hard to spot and are often camouflaged on sand.
"Humans can have a major impact on the survival of their eggs and their chicks," he said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.